Cleveland Browns donate $50,000 in football helmets to area high schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns donated $50,000 geared toward the safety of local student-athletes.
The Berea-Midpark football team was in attendance at the Cleveland Browns facility at practice Wednesday, May 15.
The students lined the sidelines, with their jaws dropped, watching the Browns go to work.
Following the 2-hour practice Freddie Kitchens, Jarvis Landry and Joel Bitonio met them for a special announcement.
The Browns partnered with football equipment company Xenith, who gave a detailed presentation on safety measures once they received the helmets .
Xenith produces top of the line helmets for protection, complete with shock absorbers to soften the blow.
Check out the innovation below:
