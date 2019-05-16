Cleveland Browns donate $50,000 in football helmets to area high schools

Cleveland Browns donate $50,000 in football helmets to area high schools
Jarvis Landry and Joel Bitonio chat with the team
By Randy Buffington | May 16, 2019 at 3:29 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 4:00 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns donated $50,000 geared toward the safety of local student-athletes.

The Berea-Midpark football team was in attendance at the Cleveland Browns facility at practice Wednesday, May 15.

Berea-Midpark football team (Source: WOIO)
Berea-Midpark football team (Source: WOIO)

The students lined the sidelines, with their jaws dropped, watching the Browns go to work.

Following the 2-hour practice Freddie Kitchens, Jarvis Landry and Joel Bitonio met them for a special announcement.

The Browns partnered with football equipment company Xenith, who gave a detailed presentation on safety measures once they received the helmets .

Berea-Midpark football team (Source: WOIO)
Berea-Midpark football team (Source: WOIO)

Xenith produces top of the line helmets for protection, complete with shock absorbers to soften the blow.

Check out the innovation below:

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.