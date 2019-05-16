Cleveland Heights Police are looking for Buffalo Wild Wings thieves

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights Police Department posted photos on social media of three men who used a rock to break a window and gain entry into Buffalo Wild Wings on Cedar Road.
The three men were caught on surveillance when they broke into the restaurant May 6, 2019 at 4 a.m.
The post stated the men ransacked the office and tried to remove the store safe.
The Cleveland Heights Police have asked for the public’s help with identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information can contact the Detective Bureau at 216-291-3883 or our TipLine at 216-291-5010.
Your tips can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.