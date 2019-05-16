DuPont opening production facility in Stow, holding hiring fair May 17 & 18

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - DuPont is preparing to open a production facility in Stow and is looking to fill positions.
Parts for the aerospace industry are made at its Valley View plant. Similar work will be done at its new production facility set to open soon in Stow.
"Right now, we are on a growth curve," said Jana Green, plant manager at DuPont’s Valley View facility.
“There are new engine builds, but there’re also some replacement parts that our customers are yearning for."
Green also indicated opportunities for lightweight parts for drones and other aerospace applications that the company hasn’t tapped into yet will continue to drive demand for their parts.
Dupont’s hiring fair is May 17-18 in Stow from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4330 Allen Dr. in Stow.
Green said the company is looking to make between 40 and 50 job offers onsite.
"We are looking for people that are in the manufacturing space, but we are also hiring people that just have a drive to them," Green said.
The open positions include machinists, molders and production associates.
A manufacturing background is preferred. A high school diploma or GED is required.
If hired for the Stow production facility, expect about six months of training at the Valley View plant.
Starting pay is between $19 and $25 an hour. That equal a yearly income of $39,520 and $52,000 a year, plus benefits.
Those interested in opportunities should visit the career section of DuPont’s website, select “OH - Valley View”, fill out the application.
Computers will also be setup at the hiring fair for individuals to use.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.