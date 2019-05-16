Ford recalling Fusion, Ranger models due to transmission issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ford is expanding a recall that impacted over 500,000 vehicles in July 2018.
The latest recall of approximately 270,000 Fusion sedans and 2,500 Ranger trucks was issued due to separate transmission issues, according to CNET.
The Fusions covered in the recall were produced between 2013 and 2016 and are equipped with a .5-liter I4 gas engine.
Per CNET:
Three reports of property damage and one injury has been reported. Ford has not identified a cause or a solution, but drivers are encouraged to make “liberal use” of the parking brake in the interim.
The impacted Rangers were built at the Michigan Assembly Plant from March 5-13, 2019.
Recalled Rangers need to return to dealerships, where " Ford’s technicians will torque the fasteners to the proper specification and verify that the transmission and gear lever are properly synced up."
As with the Fusion recall, Ranger drivers should use the parking break whenever the vehicle is turned off in the meantime.
