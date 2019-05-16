Ford recalling Fusion, Ranger models due to transmission issues

Ford recalling Fusion, Ranger models due to transmission issues
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Source: AP)
By Amber Cole | May 16, 2019 at 6:15 AM EDT - Updated May 16 at 8:31 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ford is expanding a recall that impacted over 500,000 vehicles in July 2018.

The latest recall of approximately 270,000 Fusion sedans and 2,500 Ranger trucks was issued due to separate transmission issues, according to CNET.

The Fusions covered in the recall were produced between 2013 and 2016 and are equipped with a .5-liter I4 gas engine.

Per CNET:

This problem comes from the shifter cable bushing, which helps reduce unwanted vibrations. The bushing may degrade and detach from the transmission. The result is the same as in the first recall: If this occurs, the transmission might be in a different gear than what the gear selector suggests.
CNET

Three reports of property damage and one injury has been reported. Ford has not identified a cause or a solution, but drivers are encouraged to make “liberal use” of the parking brake in the interim.

The impacted Rangers were built at the Michigan Assembly Plant from March 5-13, 2019.

The problem stems from fasteners that secure a transmission shift cable bracket to the transmission’s housing. These fasteners might not be torqued to proper specifications. If one or both fasteners become loose, it might allow the transmission to be in a different gear than what the driver has selected. It can create a rollaway situation if the vehicle is placed in Park without actually shifting to Park, and it may also allow the driver to remove the ignition key without the vehicle being in Park.
CNET

Recalled Rangers need to return to dealerships, where " Ford’s technicians will torque the fasteners to the proper specification and verify that the transmission and gear lever are properly synced up."

As with the Fusion recall, Ranger drivers should use the parking break whenever the vehicle is turned off in the meantime.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.