Ford recalling Fusion, Ranger models due to transmission issues

The problem stems from fasteners that secure a transmission shift cable bracket to the transmission’s housing. These fasteners might not be torqued to proper specifications. If one or both fasteners become loose, it might allow the transmission to be in a different gear than what the driver has selected. It can create a rollaway situation if the vehicle is placed in Park without actually shifting to Park, and it may also allow the driver to remove the ignition key without the vehicle being in Park.

CNET