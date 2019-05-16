Gunman shoots into Akron restaurant with 6 people inside

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said six people were inside a pizza restaurant when a gunman fired through the windows.
According to Akron police, this happened at Your Pizza Shop located at 1077 West Exchange Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
The victims told police they heard the shots fired and then saw two men in dark clothing running down Amelia Avenue.
None of the six people were injured.
“This one is hard to swallow..all we want to do is create jobs and support our community..our employees did not deserve this. I’m sorry guys whatever we can do to help you, we’re here. I’m speechless," posted the owner of Your Pizza Shop on Facebook.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.