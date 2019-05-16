Honor Flight taking Cleveland veterans on trip of a lifetime to nation’s capitol

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - Beth Barber is taking the Honor Flight from Cleveland to Washington, D.C. this weekend with her 89-year-old father.
But before she steps on the plane, she attended a special guardian training class in Mentor at the VFW on Mentor Avenue.
Charlie McGibony is a a trainer and he said the day begins at 4 a.m. and goes into late evening.
“You need to be aware if your veteran needs any medications throughout the day, and if they have any special needs," said McGibony.
Plus there is a lot of walking for the vets, and he said the guardians need to be prepared for that too; although, Honor Flight provides a wheelchair for every participant.
Barber’s father is a Korean War vet and she said he’s waited a long time for this flight. “It’s worth it. Look, what they have done for us you know my dad has been with me since my mom passed and when he got the call he said he didn’t think he’d make it," said Barber
The orientation gives every detail of the journey. From the airport in Baltimore they will be on an air-conditioned bus driving throughout our nation’s capitol.
Brian Holmes, a Gulf War veteran, is taking his buddy who is a Vietnam War vet.
While the class is free, guardians pay $250 for the trip.
All veterans from World War ll, the Korean War and the Vietnam War travel for free.
