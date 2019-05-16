Jarvis Landry announces celebrity softball game with friends

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns’ Jarvis Landry is a multi-sport athlete, his second sport is one you might not expect, softball.
The wide-receiver announced a charity game ahead of his first pitch at the Lake County Captains game Thursday, May 16.
The inaugural Jarvis Landry and Friends Celebrity Softball game is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 15, at Classic Park.
Tickets for the game will go on sale shortly, and can be found at captainsbaseball.com
