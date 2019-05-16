Jury deliberating in death penalty phase for man convicted of murdering couple who owned Cleveland car dealership

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury began deliberating in the death penalty phase of the Joseph McAlpin trial around 11 a.m. Thursday.
On April 16, McAlpin was convicted of murdering a Cleveland husband and wife at their car dealership, Mr. Cars, on East 185th Street in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.
Trina Tomola, Michael Kuznik and their dog were all shot in April of 2017.
Several cars and cash were also stolen.
The couple’s son found their bodies later that evening.
The jury is now deciding if McAlpin should be given the death penalty or spend the rest of his life in prison.
McAlpin represented himself at the trial which began on March 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Brian Corrigan.
Jerome Diggs and Andrew Keener are also charged in connection with the double murder.
Keener pleaded guilty and testified against McAlpin.
He was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, but the sentencing was continued and there is no new date.
Diggs has a pre-trial on June 3.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.