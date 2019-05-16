Kirtland Police stress vigilance after dog attacked by coyotes during walk in Penitentiary Glen Reservation

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kirtland Police are warning residents to be alert for the threat of coyotes after a dog was attacked during a walk in the Penitentiary Glen Reservation.
Paul Palagyi, executive director of the Lake Metroparks, told us the dog that was attacked was not on a leash and got too close to a coyote den.
The coyotes have not been seen in the park since the attack but patrols have been upgraded, and anyone visiting the park is asked to keep their dogs on a leash and stay on the paths.
That’s exactly what Maria Manocchio was planning to do as she began a walk in the park.
“There’s always a risk, but I don’t feel overly concerned. But I wasn’t attacked either,” she said.
If you encounter a coyote, Kirtland Police suggest you wave your arms and yell loudly, and that should make the coyote run away, you. However, you should not turn and run.
Blake Yamnik was in the park getting ready for a walk with his wife and young son.
“As civilization continues and we grow, we think we’re the top dog but still there’s Mother Nature and wildlife, so I don’t think you can be too comfortable,” Yamnik said.
Police suggest that your garbage can be closed tightly and to remove any sources of water from your yard to keep coyotes from sniffing around your property.
