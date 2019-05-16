LeBron James collaborates with Walmart to invest in education, fight hunger across the US

By Chris Anderson | May 16, 2019 at 10:43 AM EDT - Updated May 16 at 10:43 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James and Walmart have formed a partnership aimed at improving education and reducing hunger in communities throughout the country.

An estimated 41 million people are struggling with hunger, according to Walmart. James and Walmart seek to change that.

Through the partnership, Walmart and the former Cavaliers star hope to provide a total of 1 billion meals to families in America through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign.

“Partnering with Walmart is about the commitment to the community,” James said.

Take a look at how the two are working to magnify each other’s efforts.

The two partners are known for their philanthropic efforts and community outreach. For example, James’ foundation helped launch the I PROMISE School in Akron last year, while Walmart has helped Feeding America provide millions of meals over the last five years.

