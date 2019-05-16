Massillon man who abandoned dog and pig outside humane society at night sentenced

Massillon man who abandoned dog and pig outside humane society at night sentenced
May 16, 2019 at 7:32 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 7:32 PM

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with animal cruelty and animal abandonment after leaving a golden retriever and pot-bellied pig outside a humane society after hours has been sentenced.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 45-year-old Eric Briggs of Massillon.

New Philadelphia Municipal Court records show Briggs plead guilty to both charges and was sentenced to pay a $250 fine and $609.98 in restitution to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society.

Briggs was wanted after leaving the pets outside the Tuscarawas County Humane Society in the middle of the night on March 13, according to officials.

The humane society said they were alone outside for four hours.

The surveillance video shared by the humane society shows Briggs tying the dog’s leash up to a pole before going back to the car to bring the pig outside in her cage.

We need help... anyone recognize this car? (Make/model/license plate) Person? Or the Golden receiver and/or pot belly pig? Update for those asking... the animals were left alone for approximately 4 hours when the Sheriff Department was dispatched who then called out Humane Officer. Thank you Sheriff's department who stayed with the animals until Our Humane officer could get there. As always our Humane Officer acted diligently to get to the animals even at midnight.. Both the Golden and the Pig are currently being evaluated by our veterinarian. They are both safe.

Posted by Kelly Fenton Schoelles on Thursday, March 14, 2019

