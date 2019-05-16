Massillon man who abandoned dog and pig outside humane society at night sentenced

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with animal cruelty and animal abandonment after leaving a golden retriever and pot-bellied pig outside a humane society after hours has been sentenced.
The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 45-year-old Eric Briggs of Massillon.
New Philadelphia Municipal Court records show Briggs plead guilty to both charges and was sentenced to pay a $250 fine and $609.98 in restitution to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society.
Briggs was wanted after leaving the pets outside the Tuscarawas County Humane Society in the middle of the night on March 13, according to officials.
The surveillance video shared by the humane society shows Briggs tying the dog’s leash up to a pole before going back to the car to bring the pig outside in her cage.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.