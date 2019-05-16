Massillon man who abandoned dog and pig outside humane society at night sentenced

We need help... anyone recognize this car? (Make/model/license plate) Person? Or the Golden receiver and/or pot belly pig? Update for those asking... the animals were left alone for approximately 4 hours when the Sheriff Department was dispatched who then called out Humane Officer. Thank you Sheriff's department who stayed with the animals until Our Humane officer could get there. As always our Humane Officer acted diligently to get to the animals even at midnight.. Both the Golden and the Pig are currently being evaluated by our veterinarian. They are both safe.