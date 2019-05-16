Mayfield High School students attempt world record for largest indoor bubble

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - This week math and physics students at Mayfield High School attempted to set a world record with an assist from a local man who is no stranger to the Guinness Book of World Records.
Dr. U.R. Awesome, also known as Gary Pearlman of Mayfield Heights, holds six officially recognized bubble-related records and he may have one more on his hands soon enough.
They needed to beat 19.8 meters cubed to earn a place in the storied book of records, which the self-proclaimed bubbleologist believes he and the students reached on Wednesday.
Guinness and NASA still must issue their formal ruling.
