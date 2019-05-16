Nearly 14,000 Ohio children attended kindergarten last year without all of their vaccinations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the 2017-2018 school year, there were 13,903 kindergarten students that attended public and private schools in Ohio without complete immunizations, according to statistics from the Ohio Department of Health.
Public and private schools reported 132,763 total children enrolled in kindergarten last year. Self-reported statistics shows that 118,860 of those pupils had all required immunizations.
Ohio law allows parents to request exemption for immunizations for reasons of conscience or religious objection and for medical reasons.
Of the 13,903 students without a full set immunizations, 3,395 of those students were exempt for medical or religious reasons. The other 10,508 students had some vaccinations, but not all of the recommended ones.
A complete set of immunizations defined by Ohio schools and health department consists of 10 vaccines:
- DTaP
- Diphtheria
- Tetanus
- Pertussis
- Polio
- MMR
- Measles
- Mumps
- Rubella
- Hepatitis B
- Varicella (Chickenpox)
- MCV4 (Meningococcal)
According to the Ohio Department of Health, student vaccinations are urged to help decrease school days missed and protect students from contracting preventable illnesses or diseases.
The state requires public and private schools to report immunization data at the beginning of the school year to the Ohio Department of Health for students entering kindergarten, seventh grade, 12th grade, and any other pupils who are new to the district.
Changes in immunization status from the beginning of the school year are not reflected in the Ohio Department of Health’s report.
