Northeast Ohio Weather: Another pleasant day ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are in between systems today so that translates into another beautiful day.
Looks like we start out quite sunny this morning then increase the high clouds by afternoon.
Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. That puts most of the area into the mid 70s.
We are monitoring the next system upstream. It shows up on the weather map this morning as a cold front coming out of Minnesota and tracking this way.
The humidity and instability are forecast to go up tonight. It will be dry this evening, but then, a wave of thunderstorms will track through overnight and into Friday morning.
The rain could be heavy at times. the cold front passes early in the morning tomorrow.
It will turn chilly for a time behind the front tomorrow.
Temperatures are forecast to fall into the 50s by late morning.
