9 people face federal charges for alleged role in trafficking large amounts of dangerous drugs in northern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Seven Toledo residents and two suspects from Arizona were indicted for their roles in a conspiracy to traffic large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl in northern Ohio.
The nine defendants have each been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin, five kilograms of cocaine and 400 grams of fentanyl.
- Pedro Negrin, 59, of Toledo
- Santino Montoya, 26, of Toledo
- Aurelio Seoane-Armada, 59, of Toledo
- Jamel Gaines, 30, of Toledo
- Corey Goings, 48, of Toledo
- Nathaniel Houle Jr., 22, of Toledo
- Korey Parker, 29, of Toledo
- Francisco Cabrera-Hernandez, 35, of Arizona
- Luis Perez-Rodriguez, 31, of Arizona
Prosecutors also presented various charges for firearms possession and other drug counts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“These defendants trafficked in large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, drugs that have taken so many lives and destroyed so many families in Ohio,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said.
Investigators are also seeking to seize over $407,000 as part of the case.
