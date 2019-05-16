Port Clinton mayor declares state of emergency due to flooding, high-water levels in Lake Erie

Port Clinton mayor declares state of emergency due to flooding, high-water levels in Lake Erie
Port Clinton residents are taking the flooding seriously, but they are still trying to keep their heads up during the state of emergency
By Chris Anderson | May 16, 2019 at 5:13 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 5:13 PM

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Mike Snider has declared a state of emergency for Port Clinton because of the relentlessness of Lake Erie’s waves on the shoreline community.

“High water combined with repeated wave action, have displaced a substantial amount of sand from out City’s beath and are continuing to cause concern with other areas of our cities’ lake shoreline and riverfront,” Mayor Snider and Safety-Service Director Olen Martin wrote in the declaration.

[ Northern Ohio residents try to make light of flooded conditions along Lake Erie’s shoreline ]

City officials have contacted the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, and other public and private organizations to help address damages that have been sustained because of the flooding in Port Clinton.

“As a result of historic high-water levels, I am declaring a State of Emergency within the City of Port Clinton,” added Mayor Snider.

Posted by City of Port Clinton on Thursday, May 16, 2019

As a precautionary measure, Lake Erie’s shoreline in Port Clinton is restricted from public access during the state of emergency.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.