POW MIA flags raised at all Pat O’Brien Chevrolet locations to honor Armed Forces Week
By Rachel Vadaj | May 16, 2019 at 7:45 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 7:45 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In honor of Armed Forces Week, all Pat O’Brien Chevrolet locations are flying the POW MIA flag.

Rolling Thunder Chapter One Ohio traveled to Medina, Westlake, Willoughby Hills, and Vermillion to conduct the flag raising ceremonies on Thursday.

The dedication is to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Pat O’Brien Chevrolet wants the community to join them “in showing appreciation for the men and women in our military” and thank a veteran.

