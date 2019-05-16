Rock & Roll Hall of Fame designer, architect I.M. Pei dies at 102

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The architect that designed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I.M. Pei, passed away overnight at 102-years-old.
Pei’s son reported the news to the New York Times on Tuesday.
The Times wrote Pei initially turned down the opportunity to design the Rock Hall.
Once his mind was changed, Pei reportedly traveled to rock concerts with the publisher of Rolling Stone for inspiration, according to the Times.
Aside from the record player-like structure of the Rock Hall, Pei is also famous for designing the famous glass pyramid at the Louvre in Paris, the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
