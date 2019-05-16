Scandal crisis: Justice Center corrections officer accused of selling deadly drugs to inmates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A grand jury indicted a Cuyahoga County corrections officer for allegedly accepting bribes, selling fentanyl and a cell phone to inmates.
Cuyahoga County court records identify the corrections officer as Stephan A. Thomas of Maple Heights.
The 12-count indictment filed on Thursday showed the offenses occurred on or about January 18, April 8, April 12, and May 8, 2019.
The indictment also stated an inmate overdosed on the heroin Thomas sold them.
According to the indictment, that inmate survived the overdose.
One of the bribery charges showed Thomas accepted cash from an inmate in exchange for a vape pen and cell phone batteries.
Here is the list of charges on the 12-count indictment:
- Count One: Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
- Date of Offense: On or about May 8, 2019
- Count Two: Trafficking in Fentanyl-Related Compound
- On or about May 8, 2019
- Specification one to count two: Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case
- Specification two to count two: Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case
- Count Three: Possessing Criminal Tools
- On or about May 8, 2019
- Specification one to count three: Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case
- Specification two to count three: Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case
- Count Four: Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
- On or about May 8, 2019
- Specification one to count three: Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case
- Specification two to count three: Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case
- Count Five: Trafficking in Heroin
- On or about January 18, 2019
- Count Six: Bribery
- On or about January 18, 2019
- Count Seven: Illegal Conveyance of Communications Device onto the Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
- On or about April 8, 2019
- Count Eight: Bribery
- On or about April 8, 2019
- Count Nine: Bribery
- On or about May 8, 2019
- Count Ten: Obstructing Justice
- On or about April 12, 2019
- Count Eleven: Corrupting Another With Drugs
- On or about January 18, 2019
- Count Twelve: Corrupting Another With Drugs
- On or about May 8, 2019
The indictment comes just days after the ninth Cuyahoga County Justice Center inmate died within 11 months.
19 News conducted an exclusive interview with a nurse that called the jail a “broken system:"
On top of the inmate deaths, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction 2018 Annual Jail Inspection for the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center showed the jail fell short on most state standards.
Just some of the 84 failed standards were:
- “Inmates with special needs are not being properly classified, nor are they receiving the opportunity to participate in programming.”
- “Violent and non-violent inmates are not being properly separated and/or supervised during processing.”
- “Inmates were not assigned a bed and had to sleep on mattresses placed on the floor.”
- “During the inspection, temperatures in the inmate housing units ranged from 52-60 degrees Fahrenheit.”
- “Inmate holding/housing units were found to be unsanitary. Additionally, unsanitary conditions and practices were observed in the food service department.”
- “During the tour of the jail, insects were observed throughout the showers in the inmate housing units. Additionally, the U.S. Marshall’s 2018 Quality Assurance Review noted mice/vermin in the food service storage areas.”
