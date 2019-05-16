Sunny Side Up: Dad suing to block son’s expulsion from Georgetown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Neeha and Julian will be discussing the continued fallout from the wide-reaching college admissions scandal that has ensnared celebrities like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, in addition to dozens of wealthy families.
The Los Angeles Times reports California businessman Stephen Semprevivo, who admitted paying a $400,000 bribe to secure his son Adam’s entrance to Georgetown University, is now suing to prevent his expulsion.
Adam Semprevivo is a junior at Georgetown and will lose three years’ worth of credits—and another $200,000 in tuition payments—if the lawsuit is unsuccessful.
That brings us to the QOTD: Should the son be punished for his father’s mistakes?
