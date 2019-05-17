Akron armed suspects at large after leading home invasion victims in foot chase before robbing them

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department is searching for two aggravated burglary and robbery suspects that robbed two victims, injuring one of them.
Police said two victims were sitting on the front porch in the 500 block of Allyn Street around 11:30 p.m. when they heard their side door shut.
As they walked off the porch to check the side door, they saw two males exiting the house, according to police.
Police said the victims chased the suspects on foot to the intersection of Cross Street and Cross Court.
The suspects then turned around armed with handguns and demanded the victims’ belongings, according to police.
According to police, one suspect punched one of the victims in the face and took his cell phone and wallet while the other suspect stole the other victim’s cellphone and wallet.
Police said the suspects then fled on foot towards King Street.
One of the victims suffered minor injuries, according to police.
Akron police said the two suspects looked to be around 18 to 21 years old.
The first suspect was described as 5’10” – 6’0” tall and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with dark pants.
The second suspect was described as 5’06” – 5’08” tall and was wearing a yellow Akron Zips hooded sweatshirt with dark pants.
Police said this is the second aggravated robbery/aggravated burglary that occurred within three miles of each other on Thursday.
However, Akron police do not believe the two crimes are related at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes).
Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.