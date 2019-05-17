Akron surveillance video shows gunmen walking through woman’s house while she’s home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department is searching for two suspects in an aggravated burglary and robbery that occurred in the 200 block of Noble Avenue around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said the victim was in her bedroom talking on the phone with her daughter when she heard a loud noise downstairs near her kitchen.
The women then saw two men armed with handguns in her bedroom, according to police.
Police said the suspects threatened to harm to the woman if she said anything.
The suspects then stole the woman’s cellphone, purse, and a tv before fleeing out the rear door, according to police.
Police said the victim’s daughter called police.
The woman waited a few minutes in her house until she felt safe enough to flee to a neighbor’s house, police said.
Police confirmed the woman was not injured.
Responding officers and a K-9 tracked the woman’s property to a vacant house on Noble Avenue.
Officers reportedly recovered all of the woman’s items except for the cash that was in her purse.
Police described the suspects as two males between the ages of 17 to 25-years-old.
The first suspect was described as 5’07” – 5’10” tall, 150 – 175 pounds, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Police described the second suspect as 5’04” – 5’06” tall, 140 pounds, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.
