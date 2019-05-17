Akron officer struck by drunk driver speaks out

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron motorcycle police officer struck by a drunk driver over the weekend is expected to speak for the first time since the accident.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officer Jason McKeel was struck by a minivan at the intersection of South Portage Path and Bloomfield Avenue.
Following field sobriety testing and a Breathalyzer test with results of .125, officers arrested Corrie M. Sharpe, 65, of West Exchange Street in Akron.
Officer McKeel will address the media at 10 a.m. Friday.
19 News will live stream the event:
