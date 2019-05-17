Akron officer struck by drunk driver speaks out

Akron officer struck by drunk driver speaks out
By Amber Cole | May 17, 2019 at 9:19 AM EDT - Updated May 17 at 10:03 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron motorcycle police officer struck by a drunk driver over the weekend is expected to speak for the first time since the accident.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officer Jason McKeel was struck by a minivan at the intersection of South Portage Path and Bloomfield Avenue.

(Source: Akron Police Department)
(Source: Akron Police Department)

Following field sobriety testing and a Breathalyzer test with results of .125, officers arrested Corrie M. Sharpe, 65, of West Exchange Street in Akron.

[ Related: Akron motorcycle officer in serious condition after being struck by drunk driver ]

Officer McKeel will address the media at 10 a.m. Friday.

19 News will live stream the event:

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.