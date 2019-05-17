Akron woman pleads guilty to stabbing her boyfriend to death

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her live-in boyfriend in September 2017.
Crystal Bruce was convicted of stabbing Shawn Belville to death at their home on Garfield Street in Akron.
She stabbed Belville in the chest and he died a short time later.
Bruce cleaned up the crime scene and hid the the murder weapon.
Bruce pleaded guilty to manslaughter, tampering with evidence and illegal cultivation of marijuana.
She will be sentenced Monday at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.