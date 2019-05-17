Avon Lake hit skip suspect captured, car found and victim hospitalized

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is new information on a hit and run that injured a woman riding her bike.
19 News has learned, police have made an arrest in the case.
“She’s charged now so yeah. her name is Allison Spoerl. How old do you think? Twenty-one-year-old female, from the area? Yes sir,” Detective Sgt. Reed Reikowski of the Avon Lake Police said.
A good Samaritan’s call and some detective work found the car seen in surveillance video.
It was found at a body shop.
You can clearly see it was hit by something or somebody.
In this case police said the vehicle hit a cyclist at the corner of Lake and Moore Roads.
As the vehicle was turning South onto Moore Road, making a left hand turn, the vehicle struck the bicyclist.
The hit-and-run crash happened on Wednesday around 4 p.m. Detective Reikowski described what the car looked like following the crash
“There was some windshield damage, roof damage and there was some damage to the hood of the car,” Reikowski said.
The 51 year-old victim was life-flighted to Metro Health Medical Center with head & neck injuries.
“At this point she’s charged with tampering with evidence, hit skip, assault, possession of criminal tools, obstructing official business, failure to yield and reckless operation,”Reikowski said.
According to the police, they received a phone call, someone saw a vehicle that was a close match to what we put out on Facebook.
The car is being held as evidence.
“People make mistakes, they happen, but often times it’s what happens after the initial action that compounds the problem and makes things so much more difficult for everybody involved,” Reikowski told 19 News.
No court date has been set yet for the arraignment of 21 year-old Allison Spoerl.
The woman she is charged with hitting with her vehicle is still at Metro Health Medical Center.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.