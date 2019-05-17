Avon Lake Police find car in body shop, vehicle matched description of earlier hit and run

Avon Lake Police find car in body shop, vehicle matched description of earlier hit and run
By Michael Dakota | May 16, 2019 at 8:42 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 8:47 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Avon Lake Police Department recovered a 2017 dark gray Ford Focus they believe may be the vehicle involved in a hit-skip on Thursday afternoon, May 15.

The car was found in an Avon body shop according to a statement from the police department.

The Ford that was recovered sustained front end and windshield damage.

Law enforcement have spoken with the suspected driver of the vehicle.

[ Avon Lake Police: Bicyclist flown to MetroHealth after violent hit-and-run crash; suspect’s car captured on surveillance (video) ]

A bicyclist was flown by Life-Flight helicopter to MetroHealth hospital Wednesday after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident.

According to Avon Lake Police, the bicyclist -- a 51-year-old Bay Village woman -- was struck by a car while heading eastbound on Lake Road.

Witnesses report that the motorist -- who was driving what appeared to be a dark-colored Ford Focus hatchback with tinted windows -- was headed westbound on Lake Road, then made a sharp turn onto Moore Road.

Police say that’s where the impact occurred.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect’s car, which may had a damaged front end.

As of Thursday afternoon, the victim remains in critical condition.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.