Avon Lake Police find car in body shop, vehicle matched description of earlier hit and run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Avon Lake Police Department recovered a 2017 dark gray Ford Focus they believe may be the vehicle involved in a hit-skip on Thursday afternoon, May 15.
The car was found in an Avon body shop according to a statement from the police department.
The Ford that was recovered sustained front end and windshield damage.
Law enforcement have spoken with the suspected driver of the vehicle.
A bicyclist was flown by Life-Flight helicopter to MetroHealth hospital Wednesday after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident.
According to Avon Lake Police, the bicyclist -- a 51-year-old Bay Village woman -- was struck by a car while heading eastbound on Lake Road.
Witnesses report that the motorist -- who was driving what appeared to be a dark-colored Ford Focus hatchback with tinted windows -- was headed westbound on Lake Road, then made a sharp turn onto Moore Road.
Police say that’s where the impact occurred.
Officers were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect’s car, which may had a damaged front end.
As of Thursday afternoon, the victim remains in critical condition.
