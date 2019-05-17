Avon police looking to identify man involved in car theft

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Avon Police department is asking for the public to help them identify a man involved in a car theft that occurred at about 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the man in the photos below is involved with the theft of a 2010 Silver Toyota Corolla with Ohio plate EYY 9490 from Circle K on Chester Road in Avon.

According to police, the man and the car may have been seen early Friday in the North Olmsted and Mentor areas.

Anyone that recognizes him or has any information about this car theft is urged to call the Avon Police Detective Bureau at 440-934-7635.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.