Cincinnati debates: Should you be allowed to have a certain amount of marijuana?

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Should you be allowed to have a certain amount of marijuana with no punishment attached? That was the debate happening Wednesday inside Cincinnati City Hall.
Council members went back and forth about it for about an hour before deciding to hold off on a vote. Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman has brought up the idea of having a special session to discuss the topic.
Currently, the majority of city council members support the idea.
There are two options being discussed. One of the proposals would allow you to have up to 200 grams of pot, or about 1/2 a pound. There would be no jail time, no fines, and no court costs.
Smitherman also introduced a second proposal that would allow someone to have up to 100 grams of pot or about 1/4 of a pound.
City officials discussed age limits, enforcement areas and whether sheriff’s deputies would be involved in the decriminalization. Officials said working with law enforcement would be critical in the process.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.