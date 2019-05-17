City of Fremont warns against dumping lawn clippings into the roadway, mayor calls it a ‘safety issue’

FREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez posted a warning to residents, cautioning them against disposing of cut grass in the roadway.
The mayor called it a “safety issue” for motorcycle drivers and noted it’s illegal under City Ordinance 311.01 “Placing Injurious Material or Obstruction in Street.”
Said Sanchez via Facebook:
Most municipalities have their own ordinances regarding the disposal of yard waste, so be sure to check the rules and regulations in your area this summer.
