City of Fremont warns against dumping lawn clippings into the roadway, mayor calls it a ‘safety issue’

City of Fremont warns against dumping lawn clippings into the roadway, mayor calls it a ‘safety issue’
By Amber Cole | May 17, 2019 at 10:49 AM EDT - Updated May 17 at 10:49 AM

FREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez posted a warning to residents, cautioning them against disposing of cut grass in the roadway.

The mayor called it a “safety issue” for motorcycle drivers and noted it’s illegal under City Ordinance 311.01 “Placing Injurious Material or Obstruction in Street.”

Said Sanchez via Facebook:

April showers bring May showers which brings tall grass! We understand that it has been a very rainy spring and most...

Posted by The City of Fremont Ohio on Thursday, May 16, 2019

Most municipalities have their own ordinances regarding the disposal of yard waste, so be sure to check the rules and regulations in your area this summer.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.