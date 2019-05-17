Gun fire rattles Akron pizza shop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
There were six people in Your Pizza Shop on West Exchange in Akron on Wednesday night when, Akron police said, a gunman opened fire on the shop, luckily nobody was hit by the gunfire.
Akron police said the two suspects were on foot and ran away right after firing into the pizza shop that was riddled with bullet holes.
Angelo Gonzales is the owner of the shop and said he had no idea why anyone would take shots at the pizza place.
“Right now, in my opinion, I feel like we were not targeted, I truly do not think we were,” Gonzales said.
That would leave plenty of unanswered questions as to why someone would fire into the crowded shop.
Although some people in the neighborhood speculated that one of the customers in the shop was targeted.
Police however, are not confirming any motive and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Gonzales said he had been a big supporter of the neighborhood and had sponsored teams, schools and projects and was thrilled that his employees showed up for work on Thursday.
“I am super proud of that, they are the heartbeat of this business and words can’t express how I feel about our employees, they are like family to me,” Gonzales said.
