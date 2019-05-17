Kipnis homers twice, Indians hammer Orioles 14-7

Indians: An MRI revealed more than a left calf strain for OF Tyler Naquin, who can't do baseball activities for two weeks. Naquin, placed on the injured list Tuesday, has some swelling behind his knee. "He's a tough kid who was probably playing through something he shouldn't have," manager Terry Francona said. ... RHP Danny Salazar has resumed throwing side sessions in Arizona after receiving a cortisone shot in his shoulder.