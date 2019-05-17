Madison Twp. man charged with viewing, distributing child porn

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Madison Township have charged a 49-year-old man with multiple charges involving child pornography and sexual contact with a juvenile.
On April 16, police searched the homes of Anthony Coladangelo in Madison and Perry Townships after securing a warrant to collect evidence associated with the viewing and distribution of child porn.
Based on what was turned up in the search, Coladangelo is federal charges involving receiving and distributing computer files which contained child porn. He has also been charged with gross sexual imposition of a minor.
Coladangelo pleaded not guilty in Painesville Municipal Court and bond was set at $100,000.
Police said Coladangelo is also believed to have frequented parks in Geauga, Lake and Ashtabula Counties, where he may have engaged other children.
Their investigation has been expanded to include Ashtabula and Geauga Counties where other victims, children at the time of the incident, are believed to have lived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Township Police Detective Timothy Doyle at 440-428-2117.
