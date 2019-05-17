Man pleads guilty to leading Akron police on a chase and causing a deadly crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Youngstown man who fled from police and crashed into a car killing an innocent woman, has pleaded guilty.
Timothy Goforth, 20, pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide. failure to comply, failure to stop and receiving stolen property.
On Dec. 11, 2018, Goforth was driving a stolen Saturn when he failed to stop for Akron police.
Officers said they canceled the pursuit, but Goforth continued to travel recklessly.
Goforch crashed into a Hyundai Sonata after running a stop sign on Packard Drive.
The impact caused the Hyundai Sonata to roll over and the driver, Stacey McGinnis, 53, was ejected from the car.
McGinnis died the next day at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.
Officers said Goforth ran from the crash scene, but was quickly taken into custody.
Goforth will be sentenced on June 20.
