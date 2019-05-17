6 men sent to prison for trafficking hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Six Akron man were sentenced to federal prison for selling over 200 pounds of methamphetamine in Northeast Ohio.
The Department of Justice says the six men brought the large amount of methamphetamine to Akron from the Los Angeles area.
- Ugunda Sanders, 46, sentenced to more than 15 years in prison
- Rashaad M. Thomas, 41, sentenced to more than 14 years in prison
- Michael E. Davis, 49, sentenced to more than 10 years in prison
- James E. Sanders, 52, sentenced to 10 years in prison
- Christopher J. Proctor, 51, sentenced to more than three years in prison
- Reuben Simmons, 32, sentenced to less that three years in prison
“Methamphetamine is a growing threat in Northern Ohio,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “We are now seeing meth that is cheaper and more pure than versions of the drug seen in the past."
