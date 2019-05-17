Northeast Ohio Weather: Much cooler lake shore today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front came through this morning shifting the winds to the north. This will mean a lake breeze along the lake shore counties and, as a result, much cooler temperatures. It will be around 60 degrees north, but still above 70 degrees outside of the lake breeze zone. I have 72 degrees for your high Akron-Canton. Low clouds will be with us today. There could be some breaks in the clouds east of Cleveland later this afternoon. I don’t have any rain in the forecast. This evening is looking dry as well with a cloudy sky. The front returns north tomorrow as a warm front and that will allow summer like air to build in throughout the weekend.