Nurse pleads not guilty to stealing drugs from patients at Lakewood nursing home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old nurse accused of stealing drugs from patients at a Lakewood nursing home, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Friday.
Michelle Brown was indicted on the charges of tampering with drugs, illegal processing of drug documents, drug possession and theft.
According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, on March 1st and 7th, Brown removed bottles of morphine and hydromorphone from a medication cart that were prescribed for patients at the Crestmont North Nursing Facility on Detroit Road.
Brown then allegedly removed a portion of opiate liquid and added water to the bottles in an attempt to conceal the theft, thus diluting the drugs.
"The defendant took advantage of her position as a nurse to illicitly obtain drugs and tried to conceal the evidence. In doing so , she placed innocent patients at risk by tampering with their medication " said Prosecutor O’Malley.
Brown’s bond was set at $5,000 and she will be back in court on May 29.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.