Ohio officials investigating first possible case of measles in state

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in northern Ohio are investigating a suspected case of measles in the state, according to 19 News affiliate WTVG.
The Lucas County Department of Health told WTVG that a Toledo-area student was taken to the emergency room with what appeared to be measles. Doctors conducted tests on the student, but results will not be available until next week.
According to WTVG, the school district notified parents of students who may have been in contact with the child in question and urged any children without proper vaccinations to remain at home.
If confirmed, this would be the first measles case in Ohio.
