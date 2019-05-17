Police: 4 people shot in neighborhood on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting on the city’s East side that left four people hospitalized.
Officers responded to the 9500 block of Cardwell Avenue Thursday night just after 11:30 a.m. for reports of the shooting.
Once there, investigators found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
- 18-year-old woman, shot in the chest
- 20-year-old man, shot in the back
- 30-year-old man, shot in the ankle
- 17-year-old boy, shot in the leg
The victims’ conditions are not known at this time.
Suspect information is not known at this time.
Police are still conducting an investigation into the circumstances that led to the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.