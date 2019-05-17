Sandusky voted Best Coastal Small Town by USA Today

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - The winner of USA Today’s Best Coastal Small Towns sits on the shores of Lake Erie.
The survey wanted to rank the competition between coastal small towns that “offer uncrowded, unpretentious and affordable seaside fun in small packages.”
Each of these “small towns” had to have a population of fewer than 25,000 people as of the last census to qualify.
USA Today said a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees.
The top 10 winners were picked by popular vote.
Perhaps unsurprisingly to Ohioans, Sandusky came out on top as the best coastal small town in the country!
Here is what USA Today had to say about “Lake Erie’s Waterfront Destination:"
“Located midway between Cleveland and Toledo, Sandusky is one of Ohio’s best lakeside escapes. Visitors will find a revitalized downtown district with plenty of shopping and dining options, recreation on Lake Erie, wine tasting and some of the world’s best rollercoasters at Cedar Point.”
The City of Sandusky has also committed to manifesting the vision of the Sandusky Bay Pathway, “a 12-mile waterfront bike path and boardwalk that will span the city’s waterfront and eventually connect to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Sheldon Marsh Property.”
Here is the full list of competition Sandusky beat to earn the top spot:
- Sandusky, Ohio
- Rockport, Texas
- Chincoteague, Virginia
- Georgetown, South Carolina
- Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
- Gulf Shores, Alabama
- Southport, North Carolina
- St. Simons Island, Georgia
- Saugatuck, Michigan
- Bayfield, Wisconsin
