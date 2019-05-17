Sandusky in the works of building 12-mile boardwalk, bike path that spans city’s waterfront

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Sandusky officials unveiled plans on Tuesday for the Sandusky Bay Pathway, a 12-mile boardwalk and bike path that will span the city’s waterfront and connect to the Ohio Department of Natural Resouces Sheldon Marsh Property.
City officials said the conceptual plan of the pathway from Pipe Creek to the city limits was completed in 2017.
Officials will first focus on constructing the 12-miles of trail spanning from downtown Sandusky to Sheldon Marsh, connecting Cedar Point and the new Cedar Point Sports Center Project along the way.
Once that is complete, the end goal is to connect each neighborhood to the Sandusky Bay Pathway with linking trails and bike lanes that will create a route from the residential areas to the waterfront.
The City of Sandusky is partnering with the Cedar Fair, Erie County, and Erie Metroparks to design and implement the plan for the Pathway.
City officials have yet to give tentative dates that stages of the project are planned to be complete.
This isn’t the only exciting news Sandusky has had this week.
USA Today awarded Lake Erie’s Waterfront Destination the top spot for 2019′s Best Coastal Small Town!
