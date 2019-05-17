2 shot during ‘disturbance’ at Liberty Tavern, Painesville police investigating

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville police were called to the scene of a “disturbance” at the Liberty Tavern around 12:25 a.m. Friday.
The incident, which involved 15-20 people, reportedly escalated to gunfire while dispatched officers were en route to the scene.
Police arrived to find an adult male suffering a gunshot wound to the lower leg. The man was transported to Tri-Point Hospital in Concord, where he was treated and released.
During the course of the on-site investigation, officers were advised a 16-year-old male had arrived at Tri-Point Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower leg and foot. The juvenile was admitted with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.