Solon police become life-saving medics as suspect slips into drug-induced coma after high-speed chase (video)

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A male suspect had to be administered Narcan following a high-speed chase of a stolen minivan by Solon Police Thursday evening.
Police spotted a stolen vehicle in downtown Solon in the Boston Market parking lot on Aurora Road, that eluded Bedford police a few weeks ago.
The driver of the vehicle, 45-year-old Scott Holland, took off, made his way to Rt 422 to 480 west through Warrensville Heights and was eventually stopped near Lee and McCracken in Cleveland.
Holland exited the minivan and imediately laid on the ground, police handcuffed him and tried to walk him back to the cruiser when he passed out.
Police suspected an opioid overdose, so a patrolman grabbed Narcan from a cruiser and revived Holland at the scene.
Holland was arrested on several charges that included receiving stolen property, OVI (drugs, fleeing and eluding police, and driving without a license.
