Sunny Side Up: Parents bullying the bullies?

On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Neeha and Damon Maloney, who is filling in for Julian, will be discussing a California mom who was banned from a middle school this week after she threatened students who she said bullied her daughter.
Christian Tinsley’s Tuesday morning rant was caught on camera.
“Y’all think y’all are bullies? I’m a big bully. Ok? Let that be known and understand that,” she said in the video.
Tinsley said she knew the school likely would ban her if she took matters into her own hands, but she went against the school’s recommendation not to speak to the bullies or parents herself.
That brings us to the QOTD: Did this mother go too far?
