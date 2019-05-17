21-year-old driver suspected of hitting cyclist before fleeing scene arrested by Avon Lake police

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon Lake police have taken a 21-year-old female into custody in connection to the hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist in Avon Lake.
Investigators were able to identify the driver of the 2017 Ford as 21-year-old Avon Lake resident Allison Spoerl and charged her in connection to the crash that injured a 51-year-old cyclist from Bay Village.
Spoerl has been charged with the following:
- Failure to yield
- Reckless operation
- Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident
- Assault
- Obstruction of official business
- Tampering with evidence
- Possession of criminal tools
According to Avon Lake police, Spoerl struck the victim on May 15 on Moore Road near Lake Road.
Police were able to link Spoerl’s vehicle to the crime with surveillance video that captured the incident. Her vehicle was found a day later in a Northeast Ohio auto body shop.
The victim was flown to an area hospital via medevac and was in critical condition at last report.
Spoerl was released on a personal bond. Her preliminary appearance is scheduled for June 6.
This story will be updated.
