34th Annual Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society Commemoration parade Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Police Memorial Society sponsors the 34th Annual Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society Commemoration in conjunction with National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day in 2019.
Public events include a parade down Lakeside Avenue (“Police Memorial Way”) followed by a commemorative service at the Peace Officers Memorial.
The parade steps off from Lakeside Avenue at East 12th Street at 10:30 a.m. Friday and continues to Police Memorial Square (Huntington Park).
