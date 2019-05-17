Undercover sting targets sex predators in NE Ohio, 16 men arrested

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene announced an undercover operation targeting predators seeking to sexually exploit children led to the arrests of 16 men.
The suspects were taken into custody this week as part of an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, which is part of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).
“This trap will be laid time and time again until the message reverberates – don’t buy sex in Ohio,” Yost said.
This is the second undercover sting operation this year in the Youngstown area—a March 14 operation netted eight men.
“We are very pleased with the outcome of the operation. This task force is not going to give up or let up on these types of crimes,” Greene said.
The following men were arrested on felony charges of importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools:
- Dennis Dabney II, 47, Salem
- Darrell Davis, 60, East Liverpool
- Ommar Castro Diaz, 24, Cleveland
- Grant Geib, 24, Orville
- David Kent, 24, Cranberry Twp., Pa.
- Joel Kurz, 30, Boardman
- Timothy Leverknight, 53, Salem
- James McClalin III, 39, Hubbard
- William Ragle, 25, Akron
- Nicholas Sammartino, 20, Youngstown
- Charles Stumpf, 23, Akron
- Steven Sutton, 44, Prospect, Pa.
- Brian Underwood, 33, Youngstown
- Andrew Wirth, 30, Ravenna
- Ronald Woods III, 23, Austintown
- Thomas Yakemovic III, 30, West Middlesex, Pa.
All those arrested have been arraigned through Canfield area court.
