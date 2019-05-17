Washington County, Fla., hacked by Russians in 2016, report says

(CNN) – U.S. officials spoke to the Washington Post anonymously about where exactly election hacking occurred.
The Post reported that Washington County, a small northern Florida county made up of about 25,000 people, had been breached in 2016.
That’s one of at least two Florida counties known to have been hacked by Russia. It’s unclear what the other county or counties are.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said he can’t share that information since he signed a nondisclosure agreement.
Other officials, however, are calling for the information to be made public and for action to be taken against anyone responsible.
Despite suspicions, the governor said voter data was not manipulated and did not impact Florida vote totals.
