Alcohol suspected in crash that killed man riding in a truck bed

BIG SPRING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating after an accident claimed the life of a Carey man.
According to OHP, 41-year-old Aaron J. Luzader of Carey, Ohio, was the driver of a brown 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck that departed a private driveway and began traveling westbound on County Road 59 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Along for the ride were Austin D. Hossler, 21, Nathanyal Earl Griffin, 22, Cody James Luzader, 19, and Anthony Ray Luzader, 47, all of whom were riding in the bed of the pickup. Marisa A. Heldman, 20, was seated in the passenger cab of the truck.
Moments after departing the driveway, Luzader’s rate of acceleration caused three occupants that were riding in the bed of the truck to be ejected.
Anthony Ray Luzader suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Griffin sustained serious injuries and was transported by Life Flight to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo.
Cody James Luzader was ejected from the vehicle but was not injured and Hossler was neither ejected nor injured.
At this time, alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in this crash and safety belt usage for the two occupants in the cab of the truck is unknown.
No charges have been filed at this time and are pending the results of the investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, NBS Joint Fire District, New Riegel EMS, and Life Flight.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.