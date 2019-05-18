Garfield Heights police searching for missing autistic juvenile

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Garfield Heights are searching for missing juvenile who suffers from autism, but is highly functional.
A’Lante Lemon, 16, was last seen leaving his residence on the 4900 block of E.84th St. at 2:40 p.m. on May 15.
He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white shoes and a black backpack.
Lemon was reportedly on his way to a job interview at an unknown location when he disappeared.
Police said he has an affinity for and frequents Greyhound bus terminals and has been known to travel by Greyhound bus.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234.
