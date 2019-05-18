Indiana business recalling 1,767 pounds of salad with chicken products

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Indiana company, Caito Foods LLC, is recalling 1,767 pounds of salad with chicken products.
The food products is being recalled after misbranding and undeclared allergens were discovered.
The product may contain soy, a known allergy, which is not declared on the product label.
The ready to eat salads were produced on May 12 through May 15, 2019.
The following items are subject to recall:
- 13.5-oz. plastic square bowl packages containing “Greek Salad with Chicken with Chicken Breast & Red Wine Olive Oil Vinaigrette Dressing” and Sell By dates ranging from 05/18/19 through 05/21/19 represented on the label.
- 11.25-oz. plastic square bowl packages containing “Tuscan Style Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken With Grilled White Chicken Tossed In Pesto” and Sell By dates ranging from 05/18/19 through 05/21/19 represented on the label.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-39985” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Kroger retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Caito Foods LLC.’s Consumer Feedback Line at (844) 467-7278. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Meredith Gremel, Organizational Communications, Spartan Nash, at (616) 878-2830.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.